VIDEO: Popular TikToker Donovan Chases Broadway Dreams With 'Think of Me' on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Popular TikToker Donovan, known on the app as @emerald__elixir, took to the AGT stage to perform 'Think of Me' from Phantom of the Opera.

"What's the dream, Donovan?" Simon Cowell asked, with Donovan responding, "The dream is to be a Broadway performer."

Donovan received a standing ovation and a 'yes' from all 4 judges!

Watch below!