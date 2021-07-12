Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now
VIDEO: Popular TikToker Donovan Chases Broadway Dreams With 'Think of Me' on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT
Popular TikToker Donovan, known on the app as @emerald__elixir, took to the AGT stage to perform 'Think of Me' from Phantom of the Opera.
"What's the dream, Donovan?" Simon Cowell asked, with Donovan responding, "The dream is to be a Broadway performer."
Donovan received a standing ovation and a 'yes' from all 4 judges!
