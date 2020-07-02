VIDEO: Peppermint, Taylor Iman Jones, Bonnie Milligan and More From the Cast of HEAD OVER HEELS Reunite in Song

EW has shared a video of the cast of Head Over Heels reuniting in song!

The video includes Peppermint, Amber Ardolino, Sharon Catherine Brown, Andrew Durand, Yurel Echezarreta, Lisa Finegold, Brian Flores, Ari Groover, Tanya Haglund, Arica Jackson, Taylor Iman Jones, Jeremy Kushnier, Gregory Liles, Gavin Lodge, Bonnie Milligan, Samantha Pollino, Justin Prescott, and Rachel York, and Go-Go's members Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine, and Jane Wiedlin.

Check it out below!

HEAD OVER HEELS is the bold and fierce musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q and Spring Awakening. Set to the iconic music of the 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's, it includes the hit songs "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation," Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth," and many more!

It's a hilarious and sexy celebration of love in all its infinite varieties, told through the story of a royal family that must embark on an extravagant journey to save their beloved kingdom and find love and acceptance.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You