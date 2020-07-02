VIDEO: Peppermint, Taylor Iman Jones, Bonnie Milligan and More From the Cast of HEAD OVER HEELS Reunite in Song
EW has shared a video of the cast of Head Over Heels reuniting in song!
The video includes Peppermint, Amber Ardolino, Sharon Catherine Brown, Andrew Durand, Yurel Echezarreta, Lisa Finegold, Brian Flores, Ari Groover, Tanya Haglund, Arica Jackson, Taylor Iman Jones, Jeremy Kushnier, Gregory Liles, Gavin Lodge, Bonnie Milligan, Samantha Pollino, Justin Prescott, and Rachel York, and Go-Go's members Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine, and Jane Wiedlin.
Check it out below!
HEAD OVER HEELS is the bold and fierce musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q and Spring Awakening. Set to the iconic music of the 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's, it includes the hit songs "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation," Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth," and many more!
It's a hilarious and sexy celebration of love in all its infinite varieties, told through the story of a royal family that must embark on an extravagant journey to save their beloved kingdom and find love and acceptance.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Says to 'Cover Your Freakin' Face' in Latest Parody!
- VIDEO: Renee Elise Goldsberry Sings 'Satisfied' in a New HAMILTON Clip
- VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in the Official Teaser Trailer For RESPECT
- VIDEO: Watch the Full Streamed Production of TARTUFFE, Starring Raul Esparza and Samira Wiley