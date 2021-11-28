VIDEO: Patti LuPone One on One With Stephen Sondheim

The outpour of love and mourning of the great Stephen Sondheim continues within the theatre community. CBS Sunday Morning released a 2020 conversation between Sondheim and fellow Broadway legend Patti LuPone. The two of them discussed the current revival of COMPANY, and his decades-spannng career.

As BroadwayWorld reported, Stephen Sondheim passed away at the age of 91 on November 26. The legendary composer is widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential, and most important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history.

You can watch the CBS Sunday Morning clip below.