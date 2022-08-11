Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Patina Miller Reveals How 'The Witch' in INTO THE WOODS Relates to Her RAISING KANAN Character

Raising Kanan season two premieres Sunday, August 14.

Aug. 11, 2022  

In Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Patina Miller plays Raquel "Raq" Thomas, the ruthless mother of the show's central character who runs the family's emerging criminal empire.

Leading up to the show's highly-anticipated second season, BroadwayWorld caught up with Miller to discuss what audiences can expect from the upcoming episodes and how her character in Raising Kanan relates to the Witch in Into the Woods.

In the second season, Raquel has gained control over the city's drug trade, but her son is slipping away. While trying to allay her son's concerns, Raq boldly expands the family business into hostile Mafia territory.

The cast of the critically-acclaimed series also includes Hailey Kilgore, Krystal Joy Brown, Omar Epps, London Brown, and MeKai Curtis.

Raising Kanan season two premieres Sunday, August 14 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming, and on-demand platforms. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 9pm ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. New episodes will premiere every Sunday at 9pm ET/PT.

Watch the new interview here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



