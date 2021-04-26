VIDEO: Oscar Winner Emerald Fennell Talks Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA!

Did you know that Andrew Lloyd Webber's upcoming Cinderella was written by an Oscar winner? The production is a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, and based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, who just last night, took home an Academy Award for her screenplay of Promising Young Woman. Now watch as she chats about her next project!

Fennell is also Emmy Award nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit Killing Eve.

Cinderella will reunite Andrew Lloyd Webber with director Laurence Connor and choreographer JoAnn M Hunter, who previously worked on the Olivier Award winning international hit School of Rock and the recent, sold out production of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium. It is set to begin performances on 25 June at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.