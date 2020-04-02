VIDEO: Original MAMMA MIA! Star Paul Clarkson Lip Synchs To Himself!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This afternoon, Paul Clarkson, who originated the role of Henry in the worldwide smash Mamma Mia! teamed up with his wife and daughter for a special flashback to his days in Greece.

Check out Paul here as he lip synchs with his past self and busts out some choreo with the fam!

Dad was the original Harry in Mamma Mia - here's him lip syncing to himself 21 years ago!... plus a few extras ? do we make this weekly? ??‍a??i?? @paul_clarkson1 @julia_hills #werkwednesday #mammamia pic.twitter.com/48lASCsMq3 - Abigail Clarke (@Abigai1Clarke) April 1, 2020

Paul Clarkson is currently Head of Acting Courses at Bristiol Old Vic. His West End credits include Mamma Mia!, Wicked, and The Hired Man.





