VIDEO: Original MAMMA MIA Cast Members Perform For Sick Castmate Neal Wright

Original cast members of Mamma Mia! banded together to perform in honor of their castmate, Neal Wright, who is in the hospital due to COVID-19.

The cast performed "Thank You For the Music", a song written by ABBA and featured in Mamma Mia! to honor the NHS for looking after their friend.

Watch the video below!

Inspired by the story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs, Mamma Mia! is Judy Craymer's vision of staging writer Catherine Johnson's sunny, funny tale of family and friendship unfolding on a tiny Greek island. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they had last visited 20 years ago. Songs including "Dancing Queen," "The Winner Takes It All," "Money, Money, Money" and "Take a Chance on Me" are all featured in this feel-good musical.





