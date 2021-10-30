VIDEO: Opening Night of New York Ballet Included Impromptu Performance by Orchestra

The New York City Ballet celebrated the opening night of their 21/22 season. During the show, there was a break in the dance festivities to showcase their orchestra. Conducted by Music Director Andrew Litton, the orchestra performed Tschaikovsky's Waltz of the Flowers.

The New York City Ballet season in full swing, with their next show slated the holiday classic The Nutcracker which begins performances November 26th. Season tickets, as well as tickets to individual performances can be purchased on their website.

Watch the orchestra's impromptu performance below: