VIDEO: On This Day, September 22- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Opens On Broadway

On this day in 1964, Fiddler on the Roof opened on Broadway starring Zero Mostel!
On this day in 1964, the groundbreaking musical Fiddler on the Roof opened at Broadway's Imperial Theatre.
Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters; husbands and wives; and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Sunrise Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Tradition."
The original Broadway production featured choreography by Jerome Robbins and was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year.
