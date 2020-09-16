VIDEO: On This Day, September 16 - Hugh Jackman Wows Broadway In THE BOY FROM OZ

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2003, Hugh Jackman made his Broadway debut in The Boy From Oz!

On this day in 2003, Hugh Jackman made his Broadway debut portraying show business legend Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz at The Imperial Theater.

The Boy From Oz is a tale of humor, heartbreak, self-discovery, forgiveness and love, all told using Allen's own songs, including "I Honestly Love You", "Don't Cry Out Loud", and "I Go to Rio."

The Boy From Oz premiered in Australia in 1998 starring Todd McKenney, playing to over a million people, before debuting on Broadway and playing almost 400 performances.

Jackman won the 2004 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You