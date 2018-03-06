VIDEO: On This Day, March 6- Happy Birthday, Stephen Schwartz!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

Today we celebrate the birthday of gravity-defying composer, Stephen Schwartz!

Stephen Schwartz is an award-winning composer of Wicked, Godspell, Pippin, The Magic Show, The Baker's Wife, Working, Rags, Children of Eden and the opera Séance on a Wet Afternoon.

His work in film includes collaborations with Alan Menken on the scores for Disney's Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted. He also composed songs for the DreamWorks animated feature The Prince of Egypt.

Mr. Schwartz is artistic director of the ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshops and serves on the Council of the Dramatists Guild. He is a member of the Theater Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has been given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Awards include three Academy Awards, four Grammy Awards, the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award and a tiny handful of tennis trophies Defying Gravity, a book about his professional career, is available from Applause Books. www.stephenschwartz.com

Happy Birthday, Stephen!

Related Articles