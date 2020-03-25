VIDEO: On This Day, March 25- ANGELS IN AMERICA Returns to Broadway

On this day, one of the greatest theatrical journeys of our time, Angels In America, returned to Broadway in an acclaimed new production from the National Theatre.

As politically incendiary as any play in the American canon, Angels in America also manages to be, at turns, hilariously irreverent and heartbreakingly humane. It is also astonishingly relevant, speaking every bit as urgently to our anxious times as it did when it first premiered. Tackling Reaganism, McCarthyism, immigration, religion, climate change, and AIDS against the backdrop of New York City in the mid-1980's, no contemporary drama has succeeded so indisputably with so ambitious a scope.

This spectacular new staging of Part One of Angels in America, Millennium Approaches, and of Part Two, Perestroika, directed by Marianne Elliott, had its world premiere in a sold-out run at the National Theatre, where it became the fastest selling show in the organization's history.

When it first premiered, Angels in America won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, seven Tony Awards, the New York Drama Critics Circle Award, and the Evening Standard Award for Best New Play. HBO's 2003 screen adaptation won both the Emmy® and the Golden Globe Awards for Best Miniseries.

The revival of Angels in America was nominated for eleven 2018 Tony Awards and won three, including Best Leading Actor In A Play, Best Featured Actor In A Play, and Best Revival of a Play.





