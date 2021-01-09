VIDEO: On This Day, January 9- IN THE HEIGHTS Closes On Broadway
On this day in 2011, Lin- Manuel Miranda and the gang from Washington Heights closed up shop at the Richard Rodgers Theater.
Before there was Hamilton, there was Lin-Manuel Miranda's cutting edge musical masterpiece In the Heights.
With music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, the show captured the heart of audiences of all ages with its universal theme of chasing your dreams and finding your true home.
The story is set over the course of three days in the vibrant New York community of Washington Heights - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.
In the Heights became the toast of Broadway in 2008 and was recognized as a groundbreaking 21st-century musical, ushering in the next chapter in the classic American musical history. The show earned thirteen Tony Award nominations, winning four. The soundtrack went on to win a Grammy Award for "Best Musical Show Album" and earned a nomination for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
The show took its final bow on January 9, 2011 and its beloved composer took to the stage to teach us all how to say goodbye. See the video below to watch Lin-Manuel give his show the poetic send-off it deserved
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking News: MEAN GIRLS Will Not Re-Open on Broadway
Another causality of the current pandemic. The Broadway production of Mean Girls has just announced that it will not reopen as a result of the contin...
Danny Burstein Pens Personal Essay Honoring Wife Rebecca Luker - ' You Just Knew She was a Special Human Being'
Danny Burstein has penned a personal essay reflecting on his 20-plus year marriage with Broadway veteran Rebecca Luker, who passed away this December ...
SPAMALOT Film Adaptation Acquired by Paramount Pictures
The previously announced upcoming Spamalot movie has been acquired by Paramount Pictures. The film adaptation of the Broadway musical was previously s...
THE PROM Will Come to the Netherlands in 2022
The Prom is going international! The Broadway musical will come to the Netherlands in 2022. This is the first time the musical will be performed in a ...
BWW Flashback: Relive David Bowie's LAZARUS- Streaming This Weekend!
This weekend, producers Robert Fox and RZO Entertainment Inc are exclusively releasing the filmed London production of Lazarus for three streamed perf...
VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from Wayne Brady's Upcoming Concert with Seth Rudetsky!
Wayne Brady is the latest Broadway star to join Seth Rudetsky on The Seth Concert Series!...