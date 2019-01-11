VIDEO: On This Day, January 11- Happy Birthday, Alexander Hamilton!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day, BWW is celebrating the birthday of America's own ten dollar founding father without a father, the inspiration for the smash musical bearing his name, Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

The musical features Tony Award-winning book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's BIOGRAPHY of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The Hamilton creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award ® Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

Flashback to the birthplace of this landmark musical, with Pulitzer Prize-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tony Award-winning orchestrator, Alex Lacamoire debuting the opening number for President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at the White House in 2009.

