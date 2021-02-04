Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, February 4- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Opens On Broadway!

On this day in 1999, the Broadway revival of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown opened at the Ambassador Theater on Broadway.

Feb. 4, 2021  

The Broadway production of the 1967 classic based on the beloved comic strip by Charles Schultz joined Charlie Brown, Sally Brown, Linus, Lucy, Schroeder, and Snoopy in a charming revue of vignettes and songs.

The Broadway revival featured two new songs, "Beethoven Day" and "My New Philosophy," along with beloved classics like "My Blanket and Me," "The Baseball Game," "Little Known Facts," "Suppertime," and "Happiness.".

The Broadway production featured an all-star cast including Anthony Rapp, B.D. Wong, Ilana Levine, Stanley Wayne Mathis, and Roger Bart and Kristin Chenoweth, who picked up a Tony Awards for Best Featured Actor and Actress in a Musical, respectively for their portrayals of Snoopy and Sally Brown.

