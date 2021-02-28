VIDEO: On This Day, February 28- PASSING STRANGE Opens On Broadway

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
On This Day, February 28- PASSING STRANGE Opens On Broadway

The original Broadway run received seven Tony nominations, including Best Musical. The show received one win for Best Book of a Musical.

Feb. 28, 2021  

On this day in 2008, the acclaimed psychedelic rock musical, Passing Strange, opened on Broadway at the Belasco Theater.

In Passing Strange, music takes center stage as a charismatic Narrator tells the tale of the Youth, a rebellious young African-American man who journeys to Europe in search of something "real." He travels from gospel-soaked South Central LA through psychedelic Amsterdam to militant Berlin and back.

This incendiary musical is a rowdy salve for turbulent times: a young punk screaming in defiance of the void, with an electric onstage band. Throughout his journey, Youth explores the indulgences of a bohemian lifestyle with sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll. encounters brutal questions of his own sense of self, and grows into a man who finds that love outshines the "real".

The original Broadway run received seven Tony nominations, including Best Musical. The show received one win for Best Book of a Musical.

On This Day, February 28- PASSING STRANGE Opens On Broadway
