VIDEO: On This Day, December 7- Happy Birthday, Sara Bareilles!
On this day we celebrate the birthday of Tony- nominated 'Waitress' composer and music star, Sara Bareilles!
Sara Bareilles first achieved mainstream critical praise in 2007 with her widely successful hit "Love Song," which reached No. 1 in 22 countries around the world, from her debut album Little Voice. Since then, she has taken home a Grammy Award, received seven Grammy nominations, two Tony nominations and three Emmy nominations.
Her book, "Sounds Like Me: My Life (So Far) in Song," was released in the fall of 2015 by Simon & Schuster and is a New York Times best seller. Making her Broadway debut, she composed the music and lyrics for "Waitress," and made her Broadway acting debut in 2017 by stepping into the show's lead role.
In 2019 Bareilles released her fifth full-length and first album of original material since 2013, entitled "Amidst the Chaos." For this latest body of work, she joined forces in the studio with legendary Academy Award--winning producer T Bone Burnett. As a result, the album spotlights her voice as a singer and storyteller like never before, while making an enduring statement. Recently, she served as executive producer for Little Voice, a 10-episode series, for which she created the original music.
