VIDEO: On This Day, December 31 - Happy Birthday, Bebe Neuwirth!

On this day, we're wishing a very happy birthday to Tony and Emmy-winning actor, Bebe Neuwirth!

Neuwirth made her Broadway debut in the role of Sheila in A Chorus Line in 1980. She has been featured in revivals of Little Me (1982) Sweet Charity (1986), for which she received a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, and Damn Yankees (1994).

It was with the 1996 revival of Chicago, in which she starred as showgirl and killer Velma Kelly, that she gained her greatest stage recognition. Her performance garnered her Tony and Drama Desk Awards as Best Lead Actress in a Musical.

Her screen credits include Green Card, Bugsy, Say Anything, Jumanji, Summer of Sam, Liberty Heights, Tadpole (for which the Seattle Film Critics named her Best Supporting Actress), How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, The Faculty and Woody Allen's Celebrity.



On television, Neuwirth had a recurring role from 1986 to 1993 as Dr. Lilith Sternin, who married Dr. Frasier Crane on the hit comedy series Cheers. She won two Emmy Awards for the role, in 1990 and 1991. The character also made an appearance in the series Wings and 11 episodes of the Cheers spin-off Frasier, which earned her a 1995 Emmy Award nomination as Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

Her additional small screen credits include three short-lived dramatic series, Deadline (2000), Hack (2003) and Law & Order: Trial by Jury in (2005), as well as the miniseries Wild Palms and an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation. She has appeared as herself in episodes of Will and Grace, Strangers with Candy and Celebrity Jeopardy!.