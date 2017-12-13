VIDEO: On This Day, December 13- A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Returns to Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2009, Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music returned to Broadway!

Trevor Nunn's production of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC debuted to critical acclaim at London's Menier Chocolate Factory in November 2008 and subsequently transferred to the West End where it played a successful limited engagement through July 25, 2009 at the Garrick Theatre.

The first Broadway revival of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC began performances on November 24, 2009 and officially opened on December 13, 2009 at the Walter Kerr Theatre starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, Angela Lansbury and Alexander Hanson.

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - featuring a score by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler - originally opened in 1973 at Broadway's Shubert Theatre and ran for 601 performances. Produced and directed by Harold Prince, the production garnered six Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Original Score. The Sondheim score features one of the composer's best-known songs, "Send in the Clowns," as well as "Every Day a Little Death," "The Miller's Son" and "A Weekend in the Country."

The creative team for A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC included Lynne Page (Choreography), Caroline Humphris (Musical Supervision), David Farley (Set & Costume Design), Hartley T A Kemp (Lighting Design), Dan Moses Schreier and Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Paul Huntley (Wig Design), Jason Carr (Orchestrations) and Tom Murray (Musical Direction).

