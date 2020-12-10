VIDEO: On This Day, December 10- SPRING AWAKENING Opens On Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2006, the original Tony- winning production of Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater's musical Spring Awakening opened at Broadway's Eugene O'Neill Theater!

Spring Awakening is a rock musical with music by Duncan Sheik and a book and lyrics by Steven Sater. It is based on the controversial German play Spring Awakening (1891) by Frank Wedekind which was banned in Germany for some time due to its frank portrayal of abortion, homosexuality, rape, child abuse and suicide.

Set in late-19th century Germany, the musical tells the story of teenagers discovering the inner and outer tumult of sexuality. In the musical, alternative rock is employed as part of the folk-infused rock score.

The original Broadway production won 8 Tony Awards, including Tonys for Best Musical, Direction, Book, Score and Featured Actor. The production also garnered 4 Drama Desk Awards whilst its original cast album received a Grammy Award.