VIDEO: On This Day, August 7- Happy Birthday, Karen Olivo!

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of Tony Award-winner Karen Olivo!

Karen Olivo can currently be seen as Satine in the Broadway-bound production of the movie musical Moulin Rouge. She recently returned to the stage as Angelica Schuyler in the Chicago production of HAMILTON.

She won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in WEST SIDE STORY, having created the role of Vanessa both on and Off-Broadway in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS in 2008. She also appeared on Broadway in RENT and BROOKLYN.

She performed Off-Broadway in Lynn Nottage's play BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK, had a recurring role in the hit television series THE GOOD WIFE, and was a series regular on HARRY'S LAW.

Happy Birthday, Karen!

