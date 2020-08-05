VIDEO: On This Day, August 5 - Jerry Seinfeld Makes Broadway Laugh with I'M TELLING YOU FOR THE LAST TIME

On this day in 1998, Jerry Seinfeld came to Broadway for a five-night stand up residency.

On this day in 1998, comedian Jerry Seinfeld brought the laughs to Broadway's Broadhurst Theater with "I'm Telling You for the Last Time". Playing 10 shows in five nights, Jerry performed some of his best bits from his career 'for the last time.'

Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. His latest projects include the Emmy-nominated web series, "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," and his Netflix special "Jerry Before Seinfeld." He continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

Most recently, Seinfeld has been performing at the Beacon Theatre in New York City as part of an ongoing residency. Seinfeld began this overwhelmingly successful residency in 2016 and continued it throughout 2017 before resuming again in January 2019.

