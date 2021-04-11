VIDEO: On This Day, April 11- MATILDA Opens On Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2013, the acclaimed musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's Matilda opened at Broadway's Shubert Theatre.

Matilda the Musical is the story of an extraordinary girl who dreams of a better life. Armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, Matilda dares to take a stand and change her destiny.

Four young girls, Sophia Gennusa, Oona Laurence, Bailey Ryon and Milly Shapiro, made their Broadway debut sharing the title role.

The principal cast also featured Karen Aldridge (Mrs. Phelps), Bertie Carvel (Miss Trunchbull), Gabriel Ebert (Mr. Wormwood), Lesli Margherita (Mrs. Wormwood), and Lauren Ward (Miss Honey). Olivier Award winner Bertie Carvel and Lauren Ward reprise the roles they played in London.

Matilda was directed by Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus (God of Carnage) and features book by playwright Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Australian comedian, musician and composer Tim Minchin.