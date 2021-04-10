VIDEO: On This Day, April 10- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Opens on Broadway

On this day in 2011, Catch Me If You Can opened on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Catch Me If You Can is the true story of Frank Abagnale, Jr., a sexy young con artist who posed, and was employed, as a doctor, lawyer and Pan Am pilot all before he was 21. Carl Hanratty, a middle-aged bored FBI agent, comes alive when assigned to catch this charming swindler whose check-forging skills have netted him more than $2.8 million.

The battle of wills intensifies as they become curious about one another and begin to question what they're each chasing in their own lives. With a score soaked in the jazzy, swingin' '60s jet-set culture, the game of cat and mouse has never been so stylish.

The new musical, created by a team of Tony winners, features a book by Terrence McNally, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, choreography by Jerry Mitchell and is directed by Jack O'Brien. is based on the book and hit 2002 DreamWorks film of the same name directed by Stephen Spielberg with screenplay by Jeff Nathanson and book by Frank Abagnale, Jr.

The opening night company of CATCH ME IF YOU CAN included Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz as Agent Carl Hanratty, Aaron Tveit as Frank Abagnale, Jr., Tony Award nominee Tom Wopat as Frank Abagnale, Sr., and Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler as Brenda Strong.