VIDEO: Okieriete Onaodowan Featured in NYFA Movie Musical Trailer

Okieriete Onaodowan is featured in a new movie musical from New York Film Academy titled Kaya: Taste of Paradise. Check out the trailer below!

This NYFA original movie musical, directed by Paul Warner and produced and edited by Sean Robinson is set prior to the dawn of the AIDS epidemic. The 25-minute film sheds light on New York City's underground disco scene and the primarily LGBTQ youth of color and allies, many of whom are homeless. Kaya follows a first generation South African immigrant teenager living under the protective wing of her older brother (Onaodowan), who risks the safety of her strict cultural upbringing to find a place of her own in the nightlife scene and to ultimately transcend her past. But all that glitters isn't gold in this coming of age tale set in the streets and havens of New York City.

KAYA: TASTE OF PARADISE, written by Jerome A. Parker with music and lyrics by Anna K. Jacobs features costume design by David Withrow, choreography by Michelle Potterf and musical direction by Anna Ebbesen. "It has been a great pleasure having an opportunity to collaborate with Oak on bringing the role of Demarco, the older brother of Kaya, the protagonist, to life." Says Warner "His empathy for the socio-political nature of our film as well as his humility, experience, intellect, and generosity towards the predominately young cast have brought a level of depth to the film that I think is unparalleled."

KAYA is scheduled for festival release in Fall 2018. For more information visit nyfa.edu

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You