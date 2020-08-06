VIDEO: Norm Lewis Performs 'You'll Never Walk Alone' with an Introduction by Glenn Close

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Lewis performed the Rodgers & Hammerstein song for this year's virtual AIDS Walk

The AIDS Walk may have made a change by going virtual this year, but they continued the wonderful tradition of using "You'll Never Walk Alone" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel as the kickoff song for the walk this year.

See below for a message from Glen Close as well as a beautiful performance of "You'll Never Walk Alone" from Norm Lewis:

For additional videos celebrating the 75th anniversary of Carousel, CLICK HERE.

