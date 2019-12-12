VIDEO: Norm Lewis Performs THE WIZ's 'Home' At Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below is going to be a place where there's love overflowing when Tony nominee Norm Lewis takes the stage this December! Norm recently gave a preview of his upcoming concert with a performance of the classic song 'Home' from The Wiz! Check out the full song below!

Acclaimed Broadway leading man and Tony Award® nominee Norm Lewis (The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess, Les Misérables, Sweeney Todd) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with his latest holiday show, Naughty and Nice. This engagement celebrates Norm's fifth annual residency at Feinstein's/54 Below, and on hand for the party will be his Director, Richard Jay-Alexander, his Musical Director and Arranger, Joseph Joubert, and the swingin'est cats in town, George Farmer on bass and Parry Cavari on percussion.

In a year where Norm is feeling gratitude, he plans to dig deep into songs he's performed over the last five years and, of course, throw in plenty of showtunes and new favorites. You can also count on hearing some songs from the 2018 release of The Norm Lewis Christmas Album.

Norm's appearances at Feinstein's/54 Below have rapidly become a holiday tradition and are one of his favorite ways to end the year, spend time with friends, and share his special brand of holiday cheer. This year you can also count on special guests to join him on stage, each night, his usual generous gift giving, and yes, even bundt cakes - if you happen to come the night that cousin Bobby Lewis is the guest. Join us for dinner, some great music, and the best holiday art you can find in the heart of Broadway. Norm will be naughty AND nice!





