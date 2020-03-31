Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Nikki Renee Daniels Does #broadwayremixchallenge to 'Being Alive' From COMPANY
Nikki Renee Daniels has posted a video of herself doing the #broadwayremixchallenge!
She remixed 'Being Alive' from Company!
Check out the video below!
Nikki Renee Daniels' credits include, Broadway: The Book of Mormon, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (Clara), Les Miserables (Fantine), Anything Goes, Promises, Promises, Nine, Lestat, Little Shop of Horrors, The Look of Love and Aida. TV/Film: "Chappelle's Show," "The Sound of Music Live!" and The Other Woman. Nikki has performed as a soloist with symphony orchestras across the country, in Canada and at Carnegie Hall. Her debut solo CD, Home, was released in 2012. All my love to Jeff and Lena.
