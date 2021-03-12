Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: New Video Celebrates The Brilliance And Resilience Of Performing Artists

The video celebrates and highlights the generosity of spirit and willingness of of these extraordinary artists to be open, vulnerable and courageous.

Mar. 12, 2021  

The one year anniversary of the Broadway shutdown is commemorated in this video that highlights the brilliance and resilience of the performing artists who engaged in deep meaningful conversations with life coach Lisa Hopkins on the popular performing arts podcast "STOPTIME:Live in the Moment".

Guests include David Josefsberg, Krystal Joy Brown, Bobby Conte Thornton, Autumn Hurlbert, Gabi Campo, Samantha Williams, Daniel Yearwood, Nathan Levy, Tessa Grady, Maiya Blaney, Keith Harrison, Wendy Rosoff, and Broadway producers Michael Alden and Tony Marion.

Host a??Lisa Hopkinsa?? is a passionate creative professional with over 25 years working in the performing arts industry as a director, choreographer, producer, writer and master dance teacher. As an ICF Certified Coach Lisa specializes in working with high performing creative artists at all "stages" of their journey at Wide Open Stages.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


