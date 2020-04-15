VIDEO: Neighboring Musicians in Cardiff Perform 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' on the Street

A group of musicians in Cardiff took to the streets to perform a socially-distanced rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow, to tribute the NHS.

According to Classic FM, the performance included Robert Plane, clarinet section principal at the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, his wife Lucy Gould, who is a violinist with the Chamber Orchestra of Europe and their daughter Florence, who studies bassoon at the Royal Academy of Music.

That family lives next door to Rosie Biss, principal cellist at Welsh National Opera and her husband Andre Swanepoel, who is a violinist in the Irish Chamber Orchestra, who also joined in the performance.





