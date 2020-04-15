VIDEO: Neighboring Musicians in Cardiff Perform 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' on the Street
A group of musicians in Cardiff took to the streets to perform a socially-distanced rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow, to tribute the NHS.
Watch the video below!
Cardiff Neighbours #SocialDistancing @ICOrchestra @ChambOrchEurope @BBCNOW @WNOtweet @RoyalAcadMusic @RWCMD @nyaw_ccic #PlayForOurNHSHeroes #OverTheRainbowNHS pic.twitter.com/d0bTDWXwPC- Robert Plane (@robertplane) April 9, 2020
According to Classic FM, the performance included Robert Plane, clarinet section principal at the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, his wife Lucy Gould, who is a violinist with the Chamber Orchestra of Europe and their daughter Florence, who studies bassoon at the Royal Academy of Music.
That family lives next door to Rosie Biss, principal cellist at Welsh National Opera and her husband Andre Swanepoel, who is a violinist in the Irish Chamber Orchestra, who also joined in the performance.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
No word yet on a rescheduled air date, but Ray Hair, International President of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada (... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with The Phantom of the Opera this Friday Aprl 17 at 7pm GMT!... (read more)
BC/EFA to Stream Disney on Broadway Concert April 17; Musicians Union Grants Waiver
The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will be rescheduled for Friday, Apr... (read more)
Disney on Broadway Benefit Musicians Release Open Letter; Petition Own Union
The Musical Director for the concert, Jim Abbott, has now released an open letter along with a petition - to his own union signed by all of the membe... (read more)
VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife, Amanda Kloots, Shares Update on Her Husband's Health
Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared an update on the health of her husband, who has been in the ICU due to COVID-19.... (read more)
Governor Cuomo Announces That New York Will Work with Five Neighboring States for Reopening Plan
With news today that New York state has possibly reached a plateau in new COVID-19 diagnoses, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans for what comes nex... (read more)