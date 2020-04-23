Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: NY Phil's Richard Deane Explains the Horn Obbligato Solo From Mahler's Symphony No. 5

In a new video from the NY Philharmonic, acting Principal Horn Richard Deane introduces the horn solo in the third movement of Mahler's Symphony No. 5, which he says "runs the gamut of emotional expression, from pathos, tenderness, comedy, aggression, and everything in between."

Richard also explains the direction Mahler writes in his score - "Schalltricher auf" (German for bells up) - which gives a brighter and louder sound. Richard performed the solo under Music Director Jaap van Zweden in 2017.

Watch the video below!

