VIDEO: NSO Musicians Perform Excerpt from Dvorak's 9th Symphony, 'From the New World'

The NSO Musicians performed an excerpt from Dvořák's 9th Symphony, "From the New World," recorded from their homes as part of #NSOatHome.

Check out the video below!

Hear the full work on their recent recording with Music Director Gianandrea Noseda. Listen on Apple Music: smarturl.it/dvorakcopland/applemusic Buy or stream the new album: https://smarturl.it/dvorakcopland

"The National Symphony Orchestra and I are proud to present this debut album on our new label," said Gianandrea Noseda, NSO Music Director. "These live recordings were made at our home, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. It is only fitting that this recording is dedicated to two composers who greatly contributed to the tapestry of American music."





