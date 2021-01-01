VIDEO: Must Watch 'Broadway Remembers' Honors Those We Lost from June 2019 to December 2020

A moving new video has been released to honor the memory of those the Broadway community has lost from June 2019 through December 2020. It was produced and conceived by Mike Karns and Steven Tartick, directed by Raúl Esparza and music directed by Mary-Mitchell Campbell. The music was produced by Benedict Braxton-Smit, with vocals by Sierra Boggess and Raul Esparza.

The "Broadway Remembers" music team features Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Benedict Braxton-Smith, Summer Boggess, Monica Davis, Chris Gurr, Brian Hertz, Cam Moncur, Emily Whitaker. The video includes motion design by Pan Wenquan, graphic design by Remy Kass and was edited by Harry Tuman.

Additional credits include special thanks to Trever Chauvin, Ava Coploff, Rick Miramontez, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Marathon Digital, and RPM.