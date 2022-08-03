VIDEO: Ms. Guidance- Episode 6 | Long Day's Journey Into Jenny

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you a new web series, Ms. Guidance. Directed by Van Hansis and Melodie Sisk and written by James Ryan Caldwell, the six-episode series will air every Wednesday exclusively here at BroadwayWorld.

The series stars Amber Gray (Hadestown, MacBeth), Van Hansis (Eastsiders), Tyler Hanes (Cats, Fosse/Verdon), Ian Unterman (Dopesick), Calli Alden (Bring It On), and Tony Award Winner Adriane Lenox (Doubt). It features Mark Boyett (The Tender Bar), Sam Faulkner (WILD: A Musical Becoming), Andrew Hollinger (This Is Us), Erin Kommor (Rise), Ginna Le Vine (Blue Bloods), Antonio Marziale (Alex Strangelove), Ashley Austin Morris (Inventing Anna), Amy Russ (Orange Is the New Black), Nikki Snelson (Legally Blonde), Kit Williamson (Mad Men), Marco Zunino (Chicago), Michael Urie (Grand Horizons, Ugly Betty) and introduces Elliotte Crowell as Jenny Bump.

In today's finale episode: Only one obstacle stands between Jenny and her dream role - herself. Porsche deals with some unexpected consequences. Timothy lies for the first time in his entire life.