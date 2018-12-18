VIDEO: Mike Birbiglia Is Okay With People Falling Asleep at THE NEW ONE

Dec. 18, 2018  

Mike Birbiglia was a guest on last night's episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers." During the interview, he talks about his college days with Nick Kroll and why he's okay with people falling asleep at his Broadway show.

Watch the interview below!

Written by Mike Birbiglia, with additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein, The New One is a new play directed by Seth Barrish (The Barrow Group) with set design for Broadway by Beowulf Boritt(Bernhardt/Hamlet, Come From Away), lighting design by Aaron Copp (Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center), and sound design by Leon Rothenberg (The Waverly Gallery).

Mike Birbiglia's The New One is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Iris Smith, Triptyk Studios, Chris and Crystal Sacca, Sing Out, Louise! Productions, JAM Theatricals, Ashley DeSimone, Jamie deRoy,Caroline Hirschand Lucas McMahon. Ira Glass is Executive Producer and Joe Birbigliais Associate Producer.

Photo Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

VIDEO: Mike Birbiglia Is Okay With People Falling Asleep at THE NEW ONE
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon Sing Holiday Parodies of 2018's Top Hits
  • VIDEO: Bryan Cranston, Laura Linney, and More Star in Spoof Christmas Film Trailer Created By Kids and Stephen Colbert
  • VIDEO: Kristy Cates Spends 'Another Awful Day With the MTA'
  • VIDEO: Watch ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare and Cody Simpson Duet on Acoustic 'Once Upon a December'
  • VIDEO: Mike Birbiglia Is Okay With People Falling Asleep at THE NEW ONE

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE