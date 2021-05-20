VIDEO: Michael James Scott Talks ALADDIN & More on the Latest Episode of 32 BAR CUT

32 Bar Cut: The Show is a weekly interview series with some of Broadway's biggest stars! Married duo, Adrienne Walker and Austin Cook produce the show from their Brooklyn apartment and connect with performers all across the country to get their candid take on what it's like to be a performer.

Today's episode features Michael James Scott- one of the most positive, vibrant, talented and generous performers on Broadway! In this episode, Michael gives us the scoop on being the Genie in Aladdin, as well as his early audition days and life as a Broadway actor.

Michael James Scott (Genie) originated Genie in Aladdin Australia (Helpmann Award). Best known for originating "The Maggots Guy" in The Book of Mormon and The Minstrel in Something Rotten! on Broadway. Other Bway: Aladdin (orig co.), Hair (orig revival co.), All Shook Up (orig co.), The Pirate Queen (orig co.), Elf (orig co.), Mamma Mia and Tarzan. West End: Aladdin (Genie), Hair. Other: Fosse (Int Tour), Jerry Springer: The Opera (Carnegie Hall), Jersey Boys (Las Vegas). TV/film: "Black Monday," "The Carrie Diaries," "Independent Woman." Broadway Boys & Broadway Inspirational Voices proud member! 143 to my J. MichaelJamesScott.com Instagram: @iamMJScott Twitter: @iamMJScott