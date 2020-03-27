VIDEO: Michael Ball Gives Message in Honor of World Theatre Day: 'We Can't Wait to Come Back'
Today is World Theatre Day! Michael Ball took to Twitter to give a message to everyone during this time, noting his love for the "energy, the passion, the love" of the theatre community.
"We can't wait to come back," he said.
Watch the full message below!
A message from Mama is just what we needed ?- Hairspray - West End (@HairsprayLondon) March 27, 2020
Happy #WorldTheatreDay Gawjus ? @mrmichaelball pic.twitter.com/2aSoavUP5a
Michael Ball's theatre credits include: Edna Turnblad in Hairspray (West End, UK tour, whatsonstage and Olivier Award 2008); Hajj/The Poet in Kismet (ENO); Gilbert & Sullivan's Patience (New York City Opera); Count Fosco in The Woman in White (West End/Broadway); Caractacus Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (West End); Alone Together (one-man show Donmar Warehouse; Theatre Royal, Haymarket); Stephen Sondheim's Passion (West End); Aspects of Love (West End/Broadway); The Phantom of the Opera (West End); Marius in the original production of Les Miserrables (West End) and more.
A multi-platinum recording artist and dynamic live performer, Michael's numerous theatre/open air concert tours in the UK and abroad include his Proms debut in 2007 and sellout concerts at the Sydney Opera House. His 11th concert DVD, Heroes Live, was released in 2011.
