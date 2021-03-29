Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE
Click Here for More Articles on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

VIDEO: Melissa McCarthy Teases Her Upcoming Role As Ursula in THE LITTLE MERMAID

The cast of the live action "Little Mermaid" also includes Halle Bailey, Daveed Diggs, Javier Bardem, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, and Jonah Hauer-King.

Mar. 29, 2021  

Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer and Ben Falcone sat down for a SiriusXM Town Hall special hosted by SiriusXM's Jess Cagle, to promote their upcoming Netflix movie Thunder Force.

Melissa McCarthy also giving listeners an update on The Little Mermaid in which she will play Ursula.

Watch the full clip below!

"I mean it's just, I still kind of can't believe it's happening. Like I've already recorded , you know, I did all my rehearsals in London. I'm going back in about a month to actually get to do the scenes that we rehearsed. It's like, you know, it just never in my life did I think I'd have a 60-foot clamshell and like a couple numbers in a movie, like it's incredible. I'm really excited about it," McCarthy said.

SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast and director of Thunder Force will air on SiriusXM Stars on Wednesday, March 31 at 3:00 pm ET and will be available on the SiriusXM app.

The cast of the live action "Little Mermaid" also includes Halle Bailey, Daveed Diggs, Javier Bardem, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, and Jonah Hauer-King.

Noma Dumezweni ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" on Broadway), Jessica Alexander, Russell Balogh, Adrian Christopher, and Emily Coates will also star. Their roles are currently undisclosed.

Photo Credit: Disney

VIDEO: Melissa McCarthy Teases Her Upcoming Role As Ursula in THE LITTLE MERMAID
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Courtney Reed: Broadway Or Bust T-Shirt
Theater T-Shirt
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Phone Case

Related Articles
Everything We Know About THE LITTLE MERMAID Live Action Remake Photo

Everything We Know About THE LITTLE MERMAID Live Action Remake

Jessica Alexander Will Star in THE LITTLE MERMAID Live Action Film Photo

Jessica Alexander Will Star in THE LITTLE MERMAID Live Action Film

Awkwafina Talks About Joining the Cast of THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo

Awkwafina Talks About Joining the Cast of THE LITTLE MERMAID

Daveed Diggs Says LITTLE MERMAID Sebastian is His Hardest Role Ever Photo

Daveed Diggs Says LITTLE MERMAID Sebastian is His Hardest Role Ever


More Hot Stories For You