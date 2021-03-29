VIDEO: Melissa McCarthy Teases Her Upcoming Role As Ursula in THE LITTLE MERMAID

Click Here for More Articles on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer and Ben Falcone sat down for a SiriusXM Town Hall special hosted by SiriusXM's Jess Cagle, to promote their upcoming Netflix movie Thunder Force.

Melissa McCarthy also giving listeners an update on The Little Mermaid in which she will play Ursula.

"I mean it's just, I still kind of can't believe it's happening. Like I've already recorded , you know, I did all my rehearsals in London. I'm going back in about a month to actually get to do the scenes that we rehearsed. It's like, you know, it just never in my life did I think I'd have a 60-foot clamshell and like a couple numbers in a movie, like it's incredible. I'm really excited about it," McCarthy said.

SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast and director of Thunder Force will air on SiriusXM Stars on Wednesday, March 31 at 3:00 pm ET and will be available on the SiriusXM app.

The cast of the live action "Little Mermaid" also includes Halle Bailey, Daveed Diggs, Javier Bardem, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, and Jonah Hauer-King.

Noma Dumezweni ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" on Broadway), Jessica Alexander, Russell Balogh, Adrian Christopher, and Emily Coates will also star. Their roles are currently undisclosed.

Photo Credit: Disney