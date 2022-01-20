VIDEO: Meet TINA's Pint-Sized Powerhouse, Skye Dakota Turner

A new Broadway year has officially begun and BroadwayWorld is excited kick off 2022 with exclusive interviews with our brand new correspondent, Candace Cordelia. Below, watch as Candace checks in with a small (but mighty) Tina Turner- Skye Dakota Turner, who plays Young Anna Mae in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway.

"There is a lot of surface-level things that a lot of Tina Turner fans know [about her]. But there is not a lot known about her as a child and in her teenage years before she started performing," explained Skye about how she prepared to take on the role. "Getting to know her backstory and all of the things that she went through... I think it's really inspiring that she still came out on top and that she is still the queen of rock & roll."

"I feel lucky to be in this business," she continued. "I know a lot of people who want to do what I'm doing right now and I'm really happy that I could make it work!"

Check out the full interview below!