VIDEO: Mary-Louise Parker Talks Starring on Broadway in THE SOUND INSIDE

Tony winner Mary-Louise Parker joins the 3rd hour of TODAY to discuss her return to Broadway for the play "The Sound Inside." In it, she plays a professor diagnosed with a potentially terminal cancer who strikes up a relationship with a student.

Watch the interview below!

Tony, Golden Globe, Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker will star in the Broadway premiere of The Sound Inside, written by Adam Rapp(Red Light Winter), directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit). Ms. Parker will revisit her acclaimed performance as "Bella" in Rapp's new play following its world premiere last summer at Williamstown Theatre Festival (New York Times "Critic's Pick"). Will Hochman will make his Broadway debut reprising his role as "Christopher."

A brilliant Ivy League writing professor. A talented yet mysterious student. An unthinkable favor. Everyone has a story-the question is how it ends. The Sound Inside is a riveting new American play. 90 minutes - no intermission.

The creative team includes Alexander Woodward (Scenic Design), David Hyman (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design),Daniel Kluger (Original Music & Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design) and Telsey + Company, William Cantler CSA andKaryn Casl, CSA (Casting)





