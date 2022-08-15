Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Click Here for More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

VIDEO: Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Celebrate 20 Years of HAIRSPRAY

Hairspray opened on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre on August 15, 2002.

Aug. 15, 2022  

Twenty years ago today, Tracy Turnblad first greeted the morning at the Neil Simon Theatre. 2642 "Good Morning Baltiomore"s and over six years later, Hairspray concluded its epic run, cementing its place in musical theatre history. How did John Waters' cult-classic film become one of Broadway's most beloved musicals? It wouldn't have happened without songwriting team Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

"I think we got John [Waters]' humor and the largeness of the story," explained Wittman in a recent interview with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "And it was a period of music that we were both very adept at writing."

Will Broadway ever see a Hairspray revival? "It's ready!" said Shaiman. "We've made changes to the script. Things have happened in our modern world that have made us go back to the script and finessed some moments, without loosing what the show is. Humor has changed over the years and we made some smart adjustments."

Watch below as Scott and Marc reminisce about Hairspray's road to the stage, chat about the musical's legacy, and share tidbits on their latest Broadway-bound project, Some Liek It Hot.

VIDEO: Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Celebrate 20 Years of HAIRSPRAY
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Stories

From This Author - Backstage With Richard Ridge


VIDEO: Gabriella Uhl & Jonathan Lengel Talk 13: THE MUSICAL
August 14, 2022

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with Gabriella Uhl and Jonathan Lengel ahead of the premiere of 13: the Musical to discuss landing their dream roles in the new movie musical. The duo also discussed their favorite moments on set, the importance of representation in the film, and more. Watch the new video interview now!
VIDEO: Debra Messing & Eli Golden Reveal Their Favorite Moments Filming 13: THE MUSICAL
August 13, 2022

Debra Messing and Eli Golden sat down with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to discuss the movie musical. During the interview, the pair disucssed their favorite moments filming the new movie, why Golden was originally 'intimidated' to film with Messing, and why 13: the Musical is the 'perfect movie' right now. Watch the new video interview now!
VIDEO: JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, & Lindsey Blackwell Talk New Jason Robert Brown Songs in 13: THE MUSICAL
August 12, 2022

Richard Ridge sat down with JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, and Lindsay Blackwell to discuss their favorite moments while filming 13: the Musical. The three rising stars also discussed what it was like debuting three new Jason Robert Brown songs for the new movie musical. Watch the new video interview now!
VIDEO: Erich Bergen is All About His New Broadway Gig in CHICAGO
August 12, 2022

Erich Bergen joined the company of Broadway's Chicago earlier this month and he's checking in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about the experience so far.
VIDEO: Arielle Jacobs and Jake David Smith on Their Fairytale Experience in BETWEEN THE LINES
August 2, 2022

A new musical is enchating audiences off-Broadway! Between the Lines, based on the novel by international bestselling author Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer, is now in performances at the Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater. In this video, watch as Arielle Jacobs and Jake David Smith check in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about their histories with the show, finally bringing it to life onstage, and so much more!