VIDEO: Maestra's Georgia Stitt Previews What's in Store for AMPLIFY 2022

In just days, Maestra Music will turn up the volume for its second annual concert and community event, Amplify, on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 8 pm. Bringing together Maestra friends and supporters from around the world, Amplify 2022 presented by American Express, will take place both in-person and virtually to raise money and highlight Maestra's programs which provide support, visibility, and community for the women and nonbinary music makers in the theater industry.

Directed and hosted by Tony Award nominee and Maestra Advisory Board Member Kate Baldwin, this eclectic concert will feature stories, conversations and musical performances from an impressive array of Broadway stars, composers, music directors and more. The evening will include performances from Jessica Vosk, Mikaela Bennett, Bonnie Milligan, Michael Maliakel, Darius de Haas, Grace McLean, Elizabeth Stanley, Heidi Blickenstaff, Bryonha Marie Parham, Lourds Lane, and Kennedy Caughell singing songs from trailblazing composers including Micki Grant, Alanis Morissette, Jeanine Tesori, Shaina Taub and many more.

Tickets for both the in-person event at (Le) Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker Street, NYC) and digital experience with Broadway Unlocked, are on sale now here.

Below, watch as Maestra founder and President Georgia Stitt chats with BroadwayWorld's Katie Lynch about the latest Maestra updates and shares what's in store for the big night!