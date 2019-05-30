VIDEO: MEAN GIRLS Star Kyle Selig Goes Pop with Rodgers & Hammerstein's 'The Sweetest Sounds'

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization announced today the release of the fifth music video in their YouTube Series, "R&H Goes Pop!" The video features Kyle Selig (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), putting a modern twist on "The Sweetest Sounds" from the 1962 Richard Rodgers musical, No Strings, featuring music direction and arrangements by Jacob Fjeldheim.

"What led me to choose this song, initially, was all lyric-based. It's all these large sweeping ideas about imagination," said Kyle Selig. "The guitar playing became an extension of that. I've never actually played in front of people before. For me, this song is sort of a promise: I'm going to pursue what makes me happy, things that I enjoy doing, even if they're outside my comfort zone, and I hope that idea might make someone who hears this song feel like they can try something new."

Kyle Selig currently stars as Aaron Samuels in the Tony-nominated musical Mean Girls on Broadway and was recently seen as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. Selig was the winner of the Jimmy Award for High School Musical Theater in 2010 and also earned the LA Music Center Spotlight Award. His original albums (She Breathes, And the Tree Was Happy) are available on iTunes and Spotify and is a proud Carnegie Mellon University Graduate, earning a BFA in musical theatre in 2014.

The YouTube series launched in January of 2019 with the premiere of a music video featuring Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) singing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" with arrangements created by Jordan and Benjamin Rauhala. The series continued with a video from Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan performing "The Next Ten Minutes Ago" - a mashup of "Ten Minutes Ago" from Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella and "The Next Ten Minutes" from Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years with arrangements by Benjamin Rauhala and Kurt Crowley. February's video featured Matt Doyle and Jelani Aladdin, performing a stirring duet of "We Kiss In A Shadow" from the classic musical, Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I, featuring music direction and arrangements by Will Van Dyke. Last month's video featured Derek Klena's stirring rendition of "Younger Than Springtime" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific, featuring arrangements by Benjamin Rauhala.





