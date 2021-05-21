Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Lucie Jones Gets Ready to Bring LES MISERABLES Back to the Stage!

A concert version of Les Miserables is now playing in London at the Sondheim Theatre.

May. 21, 2021  

Les Misérables -The Staged Concert made its triumphant return to the Sondheim Theatre just last night on 20 May. Ahead of the big night, BroadwayWorld's Tom Hayden Millward checked in with Fantine- Lucie Jones. Following the run, Jones will star as Jenna in the UK Tour of Waitress, which kicks off at the New Wimbledon Theatre on 4 September 2021.

The concert version of Les Mis is scheduled to run through to 5 September 2021 at the Sondheim Theatre before making way for the full-scale production's return from 25 September 2021.

The principal cast of Les Miserables features Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Lucie Jones as Fantine, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Eponine, Harry Apps as Marius, Jamie Muscato as Enjolras, Charlie Burn as Cosette and at certain performances Dean Chisnall will play the role of Jean Valjean.

Les Miserables Staged Concert Revival
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Kate Rockwell
Kate Rockwell
Sasha Hutchings
Sasha Hutchings
DeMarius R. Copes
DeMarius R. Copes

Related Articles
Roundup: Fans Attend the Re-Opening of LES MISERABLES Photo

Roundup: Fans Attend the Re-Opening of LES MISERABLES


From This Author BroadwayWorld UK TV