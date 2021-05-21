VIDEO: Lucie Jones Gets Ready to Bring LES MISERABLES Back to the Stage!

Les Misérables -The Staged Concert made its triumphant return to the Sondheim Theatre just last night on 20 May. Ahead of the big night, BroadwayWorld's Tom Hayden Millward checked in with Fantine- Lucie Jones. Following the run, Jones will star as Jenna in the UK Tour of Waitress, which kicks off at the New Wimbledon Theatre on 4 September 2021.

The concert version of Les Mis is scheduled to run through to 5 September 2021 at the Sondheim Theatre before making way for the full-scale production's return from 25 September 2021.

The principal cast of Les Miserables features Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Lucie Jones as Fantine, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Eponine, Harry Apps as Marius, Jamie Muscato as Enjolras, Charlie Burn as Cosette and at certain performances Dean Chisnall will play the role of Jean Valjean.