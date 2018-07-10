VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes Music On An All-New Episode of NINA'S WORLD

Song Week is every day this week at 4/3c on Nina's World! Be sure to catch Lin-Manuel Miranda joining show regular, Rita Moreno, on a special on Friday, July 13th! Check out a sneak peek of animated Lin below making music on the brand-new episode!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. His current musical, Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - opened on Broadway in 2015. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 Tony Awards including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

Mr. Miranda's and Quiara Alegria Hudes' first Broadway musical, In the Heights , received four 2008 Tony Awards (including Best Orchestrations, Best Choreography and Best Musical), with Miranda receiving a Tony Award for Best Score, as well as a nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. In the Heights also took home a 2009 Grammy Award for its Original Broadway Cast Album and was recognized as a Finalist for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize in Drama. In 2016, Miranda won the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music for the Original London production of In The Heights. In The Heights was developed at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Music Theater Conference in 2005.

