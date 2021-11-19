VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Introduces High School Edition of 'Louder Than Words' From TICK, TICK... BOOM!

To celebrate the feature directorial debut and upcoming launch of tick, tick...BOOM!, the new musical drama from Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, Netflix is shining a spotlight on emerging teen performers and filmmakers to celebrate the arts and honor the legacy of beloved American composer and playwright Jonathan Larson (1960-1996). Students and performers from performing arts public high schools in Los Angeles, Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, and one youth theater in New York, concepted and produced their own unique rendition of the iconic musical ballad, "Louder than Words," from tick, tick,..BOOM!, a biographical retelling of Larson's life. The student-led productions resulted in a brand new music video to celebrate the film's launch on Netflix on November 19.

The performing arts school compilation of tick, tick..BOOM!'s "Louder than Words" is available to watch below!

In an introduction by Miranda, he expresses, "I got my start in my school's performing arts program. These programs are vital, not only to the entertainment industry, but to our culture. It's important for us to celebrate the next generation of actors, singers and performers. So in the spirit of reaching for the stars and pursuing your dreams, we invited schools across the country to celebrate the debut of tick, tick...BOOM! on Netflix. ENJOY!"

The four participating public high schools and one non-profit youth theater include:

Baltimore School for the Arts in Baltimore, Maryland (BSFA)

Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing & Visual Arts in Dallas, Texas (BTWHPVA)

The Chicago School for the Arts in Chicago, Illinois (ChiArts)

Los Angeles County High School for the Arts in Los Angeles, California (LACHSA)

TADA! Youth Theater in New York, New York

Lois Hunter, LACHSA Theatre Department Chair said, "Netflix presented our students and faculty an opportunity to collaborate on a project that was not only meaningful to our students' personal lives, but an opportunity to improve their skills in the other areas of artistic expression, including acting, singing and cinematic arts."

Janine Nina Trevens, Executive and Producing Artistic Director for TADA! Youth Theater said, "It was so great to be able to be in the theater again, live, rehearsing such a powerful song, "Louder Than Words," and have our teen performers see the connection between what's happening today in the world and what they want and a song that was written almost 30 years ago by Jonathan Larson."



Tina Boyer Brown, Artistic Director at ChiArts said, "This is a story about perseverance and the risks we take as artists. ChiArts cultivates a safe space for students to create and explore. Our students were excited to dive into the rehearsal and filming process for this project and their hard work and commitment to excellence shows in the results."

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick...BOOM!, an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film follows Jon (Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?