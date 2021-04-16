VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Embarks on a Virtual Tour of New York City

Lin-Manuel Miranda has conducted a virtual tour of some of his favorite spots in New York City as part of Google Arts & Culture.

Miranda shows off some places that he connects to his two hit musicals, In The Heights and Hamilton, including the Morris-Jumel Mansion, and the Drama Book Shop.

Check out the full video below!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor. He is the creator and original star of Broadway's Tony-winning musicals, Hamilton and In the Heights. He is also the co-composer (with Tom Kitt), and co-lyricist (with Amanda Green) of Broadway's Bring it On: The Musical (2013 Tony Nom., Best Musical, 2013 Drama Desk Nom., Best Lyrics). He contributed new songs to the revival of Stephen Schwartz' Working and Spanish translations for the 2009 Broadway Revival of West Side Story. In 2014, Mr. Miranda received an Emmy Award with Tom Kitt for their song, "Bigger" from the 67th Annual Tony Awards. He collaborated with J.J. Abrams on the song, "Dobra Doompa" for Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens. Mr. Miranda contributed music, lyrics and vocals to several songs in Disney's feature film Moana which earned him 2017 Oscar and Golden Globe nominations and a 2018 Grammy Award for the original song, "How Far I'll Go."

Mr. Miranda's TV/Film credits include: His Dark Materials, Fosse/Verdon, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Curb Your Enthusiasm (2018 Emmy Nomination, Guest Actor), Saturday Night Live (2017 Emmy Nomination, Guest Actor), The Electric Company, Sesame Street, The Sopranos, House, Modern Family, The Polar Bears, Do No Harm, Smash, How I Met Your Mother, Freestyle Love Supreme, Inside Amy Schumer, Bartlett, Difficult People, Billy on the Street, Hamilton's America, Drunk History, DuckTales, Nina's World, BoJack Horseman, The Odd Life of Timothy Green, 200 Cartas, Speech and Debate, Moana (2017 Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, Grammy Award for Best Original Song) and Mary Poppins Returns (2019 Golden Globe Nomination, Best Actor). He received his B.A. from Wesleyan University in 2002. He lives in NYC with his wife, sons and dog.