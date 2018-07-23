LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Chats Bringing HAMILTON to Puerto Rico and His Upcoming Book on TODAY

Jul. 23, 2018  

TODAY's Savannah Guthrie say down with Lin-Manuel Miranda, the man behind the Broadway hit "Hamilton," in an exclusive interview. He talks about bringing the hit show to Puerto Rico and his efforts to raise money to help fund the arts on the Caribbean island. Watch the video below!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. His current musical, Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - opened on Broadway in 2015. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 TONY AWARDS including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive TODAY archival footage & our original web series.

VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Chats Bringing HAMILTON to Puerto Rico and His Upcoming Book on TODAY
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles


From This Author TV News Desk



  • CW's SUPERGIRL Casts Nicole Maines As TV's First Transgender Superhero
  • Erik Deutsch To Release FALLING FLOWERS Album On September 14 Via LoHi Records
  • Billy Ray Brewton's SHOW YOURSELF Debuts on DVD August 14th
  • Hanson Launch Landmark Symphonic Tour + Announce New Greatest Hits Album
  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Chats Bringing HAMILTON to Puerto Rico and His Upcoming Book on TODAY
  • Marvel's CLOAK & DAGGER to Return to Freeform for Second Season

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       