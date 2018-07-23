VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Chats Bringing HAMILTON to Puerto Rico and His Upcoming Book on TODAY

TODAY's Savannah Guthrie say down with Lin-Manuel Miranda, the man behind the Broadway hit "Hamilton," in an exclusive interview. He talks about bringing the hit show to Puerto Rico and his efforts to raise money to help fund the arts on the Caribbean island. Watch the video below!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. His current musical, Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - opened on Broadway in 2015. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 TONY AWARDS including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

