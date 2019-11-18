VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Announces Production of IN THE HEIGHTS in Puerto Rico
In the Heights is headed to Puerto Rico!
Lin-Manuel Miranda announced that the new production will play the Centro de Bellas Artes in Santurce from May 7, 2020. Ektor Rivera is set to lead the cast as Usnavi. Further casting has yet to be announced.
Check out Miranda's announcement below!
@Lin_Manuel anuncia el regreso de su musical #InTheHeights a Puerto Rico..- BAS Entertainment (@BASPuertoRico) November 14, 2019
Desde el 7 de mayo en el @CBASanturce. Boletos desde el 15 de noviembre en @ticketpop @Vegalteno @AcisumGroup @EktorRivera @CuccoPena #MarcosSantana pic.twitter.com/Dpm37w8yei
For tickets and more information, visit https://www.ticketpop.com/events/detail/in-the-heights.
The Tony Award-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS features music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The show opened on Broadway production in March 2008 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. It won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album and was also nominated for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
In the Heights will hit theaters on June 26, 2020, released by Warner Bros., who picked up the movie last month after a heated bidding war following the rights' release from The Weinstein Co. The film's script will be written by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) will direct the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders are set to produce.
