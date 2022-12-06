VIDEO: Lee Daniels & Jordan E. Cooper Talk Making Broadway History With AIN'T NO MO' on SHERRI
Ain't No Mo' is now running on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre.
Playwright Jordan E. Cooper and producer Lee Daniels appeared on SHERRI this morning to discuss making history with Ain't No Mo' on Broadway.
At the age of 27, Cooper is making his Broadway debut as the youngest American playwright in Broadway history.
"This is not even a play that I thought people because it was so raw and it was not traditional American theatre. To think that something this loud and this black and this bold can be on Broadway ... it's crazy," Cooper said.
The pair also discussed the play's star-studded list of producers, which includes RuPaul Charles, Gabrielle Union, and Lena Waithe. Watch the complete interview below!
Ain't No Mo' is the unprecedented, unpredictable comedy that speeds through the turbulent skies and cultural contradictions of being Black in today's America, blending sketch, satire, and avant garde theatre.
Having premiered at The Public Theater during its smash-hit run, Ain't No Mo' dares to ask the incendiary question, "What if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?"
The cast includes Jordan E. Cooper-as Peaches, Fedna Jacquet (Passenger #1), Marchánt Davis (Passenger #2), Shannon Matesky (Passenger #3), Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Passenger #4), and Crystal Lucas-Perry (Passenger #5). Understudies are Nik Alexander (u/s Peaches & Passenger #2), Jasminn Johnson (u/s Passenger #3 & Passenger #4), Michael Rishawn (u/s Passenger #2 & Peaches), Kedren Spencer (u/s Passenger #5 & Passenger #1), Brennie Tellu (u/s Passenger #4 & Passenger #5), and Emma Van Lare (u/s Passenger #1 & Passenger #3).
Watch the new interview here:
December 6, 2022
